Reported by Ars Technica, Google has released a version of Chrome that natively supports Apple silicon and, according to benchmarks, achieves impressive speeds compared to the translated version running through Rosetta 2.

When Apple originally released its new M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, Google Chrome did not natively support the new M1 processor and ran through Rosetta 2, Apple's translation software, in order to operate on the new Macs. While many have said even this version ran quite smoothly on the new Macs, the new Apple silicon-supported version of Chrome absolutely smokes it.

Ars Technica ran the Speedometer speed test and found that the Apple Silicon version of Chrome received an almost 2x performance boost when compared to the x86 version running through Rosetta 2.