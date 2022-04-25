Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press. If that sounds familiar, it's because it is — an Apple engineer famously left an iPhone 4 prototype in a bar back in the day.

First reported exclusively by Android Central, the watch was found at an undisclosed restaurant. The person who shared the images understandably wanted to keep their name and the location out of the story, but the images do most of the talking. The same person later shared more images to Reddit.

While we don't get to see the Pixel Watch powered on — assuming this is what we're looking at — but we still get a good feel for what it will offer. In terms of bands, we see a connection that looks similar to the one used on Apple Watch, likely to allow for easy swapping in and out of accessories. Around the back, the Pixel Watch "looks metallic but feels like it's coated with glass." It's likely some sort of sensor system is embedded there, allowing for heart rate monitoring and potentially more.