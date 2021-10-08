Google exec says green bubbles don't have to break group chats

What you need to know
- Google's SVP says green bubble users don't have to break group chats.
- Hiroshi Lockheimer said that there was a "really clear solution" (RCS) to the problem.
- He issued an open invitation to Apple to help find a solution.
Google's SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer has issued an open invitation to Apple over the use of RCS on devices like iPhone 13 and Apple's other best iPhones as a solution to green bubble messages that break group chats.
A Thursday Golf Digest post noted that Bryson DeChambeau uses Android, stating:
There's always that one person who ruins iMessage group chats with green texts, and Bryson DeChambeau is that person
@Android quipped on Twitter that a "Green jacket is next for our green bubble king," however Lockheimer took a different tack.
In a tweet he stated that "group chats don't need to break this way" and that there was a "Really Clear Solution", obviously referring to RCS. He issued an open invitation"to the folks who can make this right", stating "we are here to help." The invitation was obviously a reference to Apple, calling on the company to implement RCS support in Messages.
RCS, or Rich Communication Services. is Google's attempt at a global standard for messaging. As explained by our friends at Android Central:
In a nutshell, RCS is a set of communication standards for SMS, MMS and calling that will make text messages look and feel more like dedicated messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and so many others. Basically, it aims to bring "texting" up to the modern standards with features we expect from messaging apps.
RCS messages recently got end-to-end encryption, however, the standard doesn't support multiple devices like iMessage.
Apple manufacturers 'scrambling' to combat power supply issues in China
A new report says major suppliers of companies like Apple are "scrambling" to keep production on track as China is hit by power shortages.
The Apple Store is down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders!
The Apple Store is now offline as everyone gets ready for the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order push.
'Ted Lasso' producer again teases that a fourth season could happen
Ted Lasso fans rejoice! There might be a fourth season after all.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.