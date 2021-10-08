Google exec says green bubbles don't have to break group chats

Google's SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer has issued an open invitation to Apple over the use of RCS on devices like iPhone 13 and Apple's other best iPhones as a solution to green bubble messages that break group chats.

A Thursday Golf Digest post noted that Bryson DeChambeau uses Android, stating:

There's always that one person who ruins iMessage group chats with green texts, and Bryson DeChambeau is that person

@Android quipped on Twitter that a "Green jacket is next for our green bubble king," however Lockheimer took a different tack.

Green jacket is next for our green bubble king @b_dechambeau😉 https://t.co/wljEDyZM8n — Android (@Android) October 7, 2021

In a tweet he stated that "group chats don't need to break this way" and that there was a "Really Clear Solution", obviously referring to RCS. He issued an open invitation"to the folks who can make this right", stating "we are here to help." The invitation was obviously a reference to Apple, calling on the company to implement RCS support in Messages.

💚 Group chats don't need to break this way. There exists a Really Clear Solution. Here's an open invitation to the folks who can make this right: we are here to help. 💚💙 https://t.co/4P6xfsQyT0 — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) October 7, 2021

RCS, or Rich Communication Services. is Google's attempt at a global standard for messaging. As explained by our friends at Android Central:

In a nutshell, RCS is a set of communication standards for SMS, MMS and calling that will make text messages look and feel more like dedicated messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and so many others. Basically, it aims to bring "texting" up to the modern standards with features we expect from messaging apps.

RCS messages recently got end-to-end encryption, however, the standard doesn't support multiple devices like iMessage.