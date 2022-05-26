Google Photos Real Tone filters are rolling out on iPhone & iPad now

Google Photos is now rolling its Real Tone filters out to users of iPhones, iPads, and the web. Those who are using an Android device can also take advantage of the new feature.

Real Tone filters are designed to help people add filters to their photos while ensuring that skin tones appear as accurately as possible, something that standard filters often struggle with. The feature has already been available for Pixel phone users for some time, but it's now available to everyone via the Google Photos.

The new Real Tone filters in Google Photos are starting to roll out today on Android, iOS, and web. These filters were designed by professional image makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style. pic.twitter.com/UwTS4KIodY — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 24, 2022

Real Tone filters include "Playa," "Honey," "Isla" and "Desert" right now and it seems probable that we can expect more to be added in due course.

Those who already have Google Photos installed should be good to go now so long as they have the latest version of the app installed via the App Store. Everyone else will need to download the app afresh now — it's free, and these Real Tone filters arguably make it one of the best iPhone apps not only for organizing and saving photos but also editing them, too.