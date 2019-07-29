Face ID has been a major selling point of the iPhone since the iPhone X was released in 2017. Now, Google is releasing a facial unlocking feature of its own in this year's Pixel 4.

The search giant on Monday released a Pixel 4 teaser video demonstrating how the new feature works. You look at the device and it unlocks, like other smartphones that support facial unlocking. But according to Google, its face unlock feature is engineered differently, thanks a motion-sensing radar known as Soli.

This new chip, along with Motion Sense features, will allow Pixel 4 owners to use gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms, and more.