Google has launched a stealth update to its Google Translate app for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark mode as it goes. The new update is available as a free download from the App Store .

There isn't a whole lot to tell you about here, other than the fact that everything is now decidedly less white than it was before. It isn't black, though. Google has instead gone for a very dark gray color which is easy on the eyes without making it look like you're using Dracula's phone.

The dark mode honors the iOS and iPadOS system settings, so you'll need to have system-wide dark mode enabled for it to work, unfortunately. The good news is that there's more to this update than just adding dark mode – you get a bug fix as well!

• Fixed an issue clearing text entered with voice input.

Unfortunately, Google hasn't seen fit to add dark mode to its other apps, including Gmail. Still, this is a start, right?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.