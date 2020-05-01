Apple Arcade has a new game to add to the collection. "Neversong" is available for download as part of your subscription now and it can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. I would imagine this looks lovely on a nice, big, HDR screen.

Coming in at 1.1GB the game isn't what anyone would call small, but that's no bad thing. The App Store description for the game certainly does enough to whet the appetite as well.

Upon waking from a coma, Peet's girlfriend is nowhere to be found. Investigate the screams coming from the heart of Neverwood, the increasingly bizarre behavior of the zombie grownups, and the strange truth about Peet's past in this hauntingly dreamlike fable.

There's a short video of someone playing the game already available on YouTube and I'm sold enough to dive in. Check it out – I'm sure you'll agree this has the makings of a great way to spend our time indoors.