I'm still fondly stroking my iPhone 11 Pro but attention is already turning to what Apple will do next. All things being equal we can expect to see iPhone 12 in September of next year, which is a long way off. But that doesn't mean we can't dream and that's exactly what concept videos are for.

But unfortunately, dreams don't always turn into reality.

The concept you're probably already drooling over (via Cult of Mac) is a collaboration between Pallav Raj and ConceptsiPhone. And did I mention that it looks great?