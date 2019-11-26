It isn't every day that something signed by Steve Jobs pops up for auction, but today is one of them. Right now you can bid on a Macintosh floppy disk signed by the Apple co-founder himself.

RR Auction currently has the disk up for auction (via 9to5Mac) and it's expected to bring in at least $7,500. That's a lot for a floppy disk, especially one you probably can't use. But boy oh boy do I want it.