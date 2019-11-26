Macintosh floppy diskSource: RR Auction

It isn't every day that something signed by Steve Jobs pops up for auction, but today is one of them. Right now you can bid on a Macintosh floppy disk signed by the Apple co-founder himself.

RR Auction currently has the disk up for auction (via 9to5Mac) and it's expected to bring in at least $7,500. That's a lot for a floppy disk, especially one you probably can't use. But boy oh boy do I want it.

Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, "steve jobs." In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs's seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple's iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs's elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.

Maybe if we all check our pockets and sofa cussions we can buy it together. Sound good?