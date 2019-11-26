What you need to know
- A floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs is up for auction.
- It's expected to sell for at least $7,500.
- If we all check our sofa cussions we might be able to buy it together.
It isn't every day that something signed by Steve Jobs pops up for auction, but today is one of them. Right now you can bid on a Macintosh floppy disk signed by the Apple co-founder himself.
RR Auction currently has the disk up for auction (via 9to5Mac) and it's expected to bring in at least $7,500. That's a lot for a floppy disk, especially one you probably can't use. But boy oh boy do I want it.
Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, "steve jobs." In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs's seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple's iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs's elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.
This item is Pre-Certified!
Please contact us for pricing on a third-party full letter of authenticity. No extra postage and no long delays!
Maybe if we all check our pockets and sofa cussions we can buy it together. Sound good?
