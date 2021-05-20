We keep an eye on the best Mac Mini deals, and there are plenty you should take a look at. This is a new low for this version of the Mac Mini though. If you buy the Mac Mini on Amazon, you'll get an automatic discount of $69.01 during checkout on top of the $30 already taken off there. That brings the total down to just $599.99, the best price we've seen.

You can also get this deal at Costco if you happen to be a Costco member. Either way, this deal is still $100 better than Apple's price.

The M1 chip is the present and the future of Apple devices. You're going to see it used a whole lot more as time goes on, but right now you can find it in just the latest generation of Apple devices. It's a giant leap forward in performance and it combines the CPU, GPU, and a Neural Engine designed for advanced machine learning. The CPU has eight cores and delivers 2.8x faster performance, and the 8-core GPU also steps up the graphics performance for intensive apps and games. The 16-core neural engine advances machine learning in a way that greatly improves performance.

This particular version of the Mac Mini includes 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. The memory helps with multi-tasking, so you can do everything you need to do and not have to worry about overextending. Plus that SSD is super fast and designed just for this use, so you're going to find all your programs load super fast. Sometimes even nearly instant. Even if you're upgrading from an older generation of the same Mac Mini, you're going to notice the huge speed increase.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest wireless protocol and makes for a super fast internet connection. You'll find two Thunderbolt 4 USB ports, which are also distinct in just how crazy fast the data transfer speeds are. Other connections include an HDMI 2 port, two USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet for a more stable internet connection when you need it. It comes loaded with MacOS Big Sur and major app updates for the popular ones.