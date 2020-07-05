Amazon has a selection of three refurbished MacBook Pro laptops available as part of its daily deals. These are all Mid 2019 versions of the laptop, which means they're fairly current as far as specifications go. You can grab one version for $1,629.99, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray. This version is down from a new price of $2,200, so you're getting it at a huge discount.

The other version, which is slightly more advanced and only available in Space Gray, is down to $1,899.99 from a price around $2,600. Each of these versions is backed by Amazon's Renewed Gaurantee, which promises they work and look like new. They are also covered by a 90-day warranty and sold by Woot.

Today is the day to save Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Mid 2019 refurbished Has 15.4-inch IPS backlit display with 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution. Specs include an Intel Core i7 4.5GHz processor, a 256GB PCI-E solid state drive with 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro graphics card. Includes Thunderbolt 3, HD camera, & more. $1629.99 $2100.00 $470 off See at Amazon

The $1,630 MacBook Pro has a touch bar and a 15.4-inch LED-backlit IPS display with 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution. It also has 220 pixels per inch and supports millions of colors. The other technical specifications include an Intel Core i7-9750H processor that goes up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost, a 256GB PCI-E based flash memory (solid state drive) and 16GB DDR4 RAM. Graphics are boosted by an AMD Radeon Pro graphics card and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 processor that can share memory with your system.

The $19,00 laptop upgrades its processor to an Intel Core i9 and adds a 512GB solid state drive. Much of the rest remains the same, but you'll definitely feel the power and it's always nice to have more room to play with.

Both laptops have a built-in HD webcam, stereo speakers, and the Force Touch trackpad with Multi-Touch gestures. Ports include four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports and a headset jack. The four USB-C ports are also DisplayPort capable. They also come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting all your accessories. Grab the one you want while you can because these deals expire soon.