GRAMMY-winning music producer Mike Dean, who has worked with the likes of Kanye, Selena Gomez, and Madonna has taken to Instagram to wax lyrical about his M1 Ultra Mac Studio while still lamenting the fact that he can't buy an Apple silicon Mac Pro.

Posting a photo of himself using his Mac Studio in a literal studio, Dean said that the latest M1 Ultra is "quick" but that he "can't wait for the new Mac Pro someday." He definitely isn't alone there!

Apple's Mac Studio is the only Mac that currently ships with the fastest Apple silicon ever made, the M1 Ultra. Effectively two M1 Max chips bolted together, the M1 Ultra is tailor-made for the kinds of workflows that someone like Dean will put it through. While many might assume video and photo editing would push Macs to their limited — and they'd be right — audio can be just as demanding when multiple tracks are involved. Audio creators regularly make use of the most powerful machines Apple can sell them.

Right now, that's the M1 Ultra Mac Studio but it's expected that a new Mac Pro will change that soon enough. Apple has already confirmed that an Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro is coming, although it isn't clear when we will get to see it. With WWDC22 just around the corner, it's possible Apple will show the machine off then. We can be sure that will become the best Mac for power users once it is released.