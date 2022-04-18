A group of Apple Store workers at the company's flagship store in New York are taking steps to unionize.

According to the Fruit Stand Workers United website, the group is organizing to form a union at the Grand Central Apple Store location in New York City. The group has recently updated the website and provided more details about what it is looking for from Apple if it does organize.

In a statement on the website, the group said that it seeks a minimum wage of $30 per hour for all of its workers. In addition, it looks to increase vacation time and retirement options. For example, the group wants Apple to increase its company match for its 401K plan and also open up options for a pension.

For pay, we seek a minimum $30 for all workers, built up on a matrix based on role, tenure, and performance. For benefits, we seek more robust changes, like increased tuition reimbursement, faster accrued and more vacation time, and better retirement options, including higher match rates for 401(k) and enrollment into pension plans. For health and safety, we look to conduct research into security protocols with customer interactions, and research into track dust, health effects from building materials, and noise pollution at Grand Central.

It's currently unclear if the group will succeed. The effort to unionize will eventually need to be put to a vote, and many companies across the United States (most recently notable being Amazon) have been skillful at turning employees away from voting for the union. Only one Amazon location's workers have managed to vote for unionizing so far.

We'll have to wait and see how this latest effort in unionizing goes for Apple's own employees.