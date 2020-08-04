Apple has announced that Phil Schiller, the company's camera-obsessed executive who frequently announces the company's high-end iPhone on stage, is moving on to a new role within the company.

In a press release, the company announced that Schiller is moving on to the role of Apple Fellow and will continue to run the App Store as well as Apple Events. Greg Joswiak, who has led Product Marketing, is now joining the executive team as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

"Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Joz's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I'm thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy."

Schiller has worked at Apple for over 30 years, and most recently led the effort to put on a virtual version of the company's Worldwide Developer Conference. The executive says that the move will allow him to better balance his work and personal life.

"It has been a dream come true for me to work at Apple, on so many products I love, with all of these great friends — Steve, Tim, and so many more," said Schiller. "I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I'll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about."