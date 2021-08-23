Soon after news broke of an informal employee survey revealing a potential wage issue at the company, a group of Apple employees launched a new organizational effort to bring change to the company.

As reported by The Verge, some Apple employees have banded together to organize under the #AppleToo banner. The effort argues that Apple's secrecy, which has worked wonders for its products, has had opposite effects for some of its employees.

For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers -- a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritized racial, gender, and historically marginalized groups of people -- the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We've exhausted all internal avenues. We've talked with our leadership. We've gone to the People team. We've escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed.

The group has created a new website called AppleToo, which seeks to become a place where current and former Apple employees can share their stories. The group hopes that, once enough stories are shared, they can craft a statement with recommendations for change at the company.

A group of Apple workers have joined together to organize and protect ourselves. We are asking fellow Apple workers who want to see real change at Apple to share their stories. When our stories are collected and presented together, they help expose persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege. We must work together, as colleagues - Corporate, AppleCare, and Retail; salaried and hourly; part-time and full-time - to demand systemic change in our work place. We all share a spot in Directory, and yet, we don't share the same treatment, and aren't all given equal rights. Connect with us to share your own experience, stay informed, or unite in solidarity with other current or former Apple workers. United, we can collaborate to iterate a healthier workplace. We are working together to craft a statement on our behalf, reflecting our stories and an outline of changes we expect to see Apple make.

According to the report, at least eight Apple employees have already shared their stories through the Apple Too website.