  • Gucci has released a case for AirPods Max.
  • It costs $980 and looks like that.
  • Apple's own AirPods Max case was always considered a bit awkward and ugly, but maybe we were wrong.

Gucci has released a new $980 Ophidia case for Apple's AirPods Max that makes the company's own maligned attempt look like a work of art.

Gucci's case is an online exclusive called Ophidia designed in the same shape and style as Apple's own AirPods Max but with all of the usual Gucci design to go with it. From the website:

Lifestyle objects view the everyday through the Gucci lens. This case for AirPods Max brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with 'Hodiernum'—a Latin word that means 'belonging to the present day.' An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear.

Made in Italy, Gucci promises that its entire supply chain is operated in an ethical and sustainable manner, and says the neoprene and viscose lining contains recycled raw materials. Gucci also says the leather used is made from an alternative metal or chrome-free tanning process.

Even if you like the design, you might struggle to bring yourself to pay nearly $1,000 for the case, almost twice the price of the headphones themselves. Between that and the design, let's just say it probably won't make our list of best AirPods Max cases for 2022.

