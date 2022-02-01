Gucci has released a new $980 Ophidia case for Apple's AirPods Max that makes the company's own maligned attempt look like a work of art.

Gucci's case is an online exclusive called Ophidia designed in the same shape and style as Apple's own AirPods Max but with all of the usual Gucci design to go with it. From the website:

Lifestyle objects view the everyday through the Gucci lens. This case for AirPods Max brings vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with 'Hodiernum'—a Latin word that means 'belonging to the present day.' An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear.

Made in Italy, Gucci promises that its entire supply chain is operated in an ethical and sustainable manner, and says the neoprene and viscose lining contains recycled raw materials. Gucci also says the leather used is made from an alternative metal or chrome-free tanning process.