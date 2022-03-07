Apple is reportedly testing a new chip that is thought to be the unannounced M2. A new report claims that the chip has eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that he has been told by a developer source that Apple has been testing the chip for a number of weeks. The chip specifications match those that have previously been detailed as likely to be found in Apple silicon M2 chips.

I'm told from a developer source that Apple has been testing multiple Macs with a new chip in recent weeks that includes an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and 10 GPU cores. Those are exactly the specifications of the M2 chip I detailed last year. Apple has been testing this new chip on machines running macOS 12.3 (which should be released in the next week or two and run on the new Macs) and a future macOS 12.4, as well as macOS 13, which will be previewed in June at WWDC 2022.

With Apple set to hose an online event tomorrow, it's thought that we could see a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro ship with the chip inside. The M2 would likely replace the M1 as the base offering for Apple's hardware, with future M2 Pro and M2 Max chips being offered in Apple's higher-end devices.

Apple's March 8 event is likely to also include the arrival of an updated iPhone SE with support for 5G while rumors of a new iPad Air also persist.