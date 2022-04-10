The redesign to the MacBook Air has been long reported and one of the only things left to learn about the new laptop is when it might be released. According to Mark Gurman, it might be coming at Apple's summer event.

In the Bloomberg reporter's latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is going to release two new Macs in the middle of the year. According to the reporter, one of those new Macs is "likely" to be the all-new MacBook Air.

I'm told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air. Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let's not forget that new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

Gurman goes on to say that, if Apple is going to announce a new MacBook Ait, "what better place to do so than WWDC?" The company's annual developer conference is set to kick off on Monday, June 6, so it would be a perfect time to introduce some new Macs if Apple truly plans on releasing them over the summer.

The new MacBook Air is expected to come in a new design and a range of colors - the same as the new iMac that Apple released last year. It is anticipated to come packed with the M2 processor and a mini-LED display.

