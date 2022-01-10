Gurman: Apple is not building a metaverse

Mark Gurman does not think that the metaverse is in Apple's future.

In the latest edition of the Bloomberg journalist's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman answers a question from a reader that asks if Apple will make a full play for the metaverse like Facebook.

Gurman says that, according to sources in the company, that Apple does not anticipate ever building a metaverse. Apple, instead of seeing its VR headset as something users will want to wear for long periods of time, see it as a device that users will wear occasionally to communicate, play games, or enjoy entertainment.

Gurman goes further to say that, instead of VR, Apple is mainly focused on its augmented reality device as the main breakthrough experience for users. This is the one that the company will be good enough for people to wear all of the time along with their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Lots of interest in my take on "Apple Reality" and the Metaverse https://t.co/ZmacFcOC9k pic.twitter.com/C4SNbFbULp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 9, 2022

The metaverse has quickly become a word devoid of meaning in the tech community. While many know it as the digital world that Facebook wants you to live in, other companies began calling their own products metaverses to get in on the hype. Heck, even Fortnite called itself a metaverse.

What is a metaverse anymore?