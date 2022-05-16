What you need to know
- Apple is likely to offer up a "significant" watchOS 9 update later this year, says Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
- Apple will likely show off watchOS 9 during the WWDC event starting June 6.
- A new watchOS 9 update will likely be made available to everyone towards the end of this year.
Those hoping for big changes when watchOS 9 arrives later this year might be in luck — we've been told to expect it to be a "significant" update, although it isn't clear what that actually means in terms of new features or potential redesign.
While the current watchOS 8 has been a solid update for most people, all eyes are already on watchOS 9 and what Apple coulda announce during its WWDC event next month. We're likely to see watchOS 9 for the first time with developers able to install an early beta version as soon as the day of the announcement. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman — writing via the Power On newsletter — says that we should expect a "significant" update.
Quite what that will entail isn't clear at this point but previous rumors have already pointed to new health and fitness features. An update to the current way notifications are handled could also be in the cards. We've already covered what we want to see from watchOS 9 and even a smattering of those changes would be a good result indeed.
Alongside new watchOS 9 software, Apple is also set to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 and a rumored new rugged wearable later this year, although timings aren't known just yet. Whenever it does arrive, we can be sure that the new hardware will constitute the best Apple Watch to date.
