Gurman: No Apple TV tomorrow, but hints at AirPods Studio release

What you need to know
- Reliable leakers are saying that there is no Apple TV release tomorrow.
- One of them, however, points to the release of AirPods Studio.
Rumors have been swirling about Apple announcing some sort of "Christmas Surprise" tomorrow, December 8. Many have speculated on what it might be: AirTags, AirPods Studio, Apple TV, or the release of Apple Fitness+.
While rumors of a new Apple TV featuring the A12X processor seems to gain steam over the last few weeks, multiple reliable leakers like the mysterious L0vetodream and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have poured cold water on that idea today, saying that the new device is delayed until next year.
While this may have squashed rumors of a product release happening tomorrow altogether, Mark Gurman revived hopes of AirPods Studio by tweeting about all of Bloomberg's coverage over the year on the rumored headphones.
When someone mentioned Apple TV in a comment to the post, Gurman left the comment that the new Apple TV was delayed until next year, further pushing speculation that the rumored AirPods Studio headphones would actually be tomorrow's "Christmas Surprise."
The AirPods Studio headphones are expected to be Apple's first over-the-ear headphones under Apple's own brand name. They are rumored to feature the H1 chip, noise cancellation, and some kind of customization with the headband and earcups. Speculation on the price has ranged anywhere from $299 all of the way up to $599.
AppleTrack has added to the rumor, saying that multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed the company's plans to release the headphones as soon as tomorrow.
Apple is gearing up to release their first pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter who request to remain anonymous.
Review: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 delivers plenty of ways to test your skills
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 combines two classic puzzle games with a goofy story and RPG elements. The silly and cheerful characters combined with deep strategic complexity make it a great game to challenge your brain or play with friends.
Dilims demystifies time zones by showing you time slots across them all
Proof positive that time zones don't need to be scary. In fact, they can look pretty sweet!
Here's to the crazy ones, the rebels, the ones who see things differently
This week we see the departure of the amazing Lory Gil. Thank you for everything you've done, Lory.
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.