Gurman: No Apple TV tomorrow, but hints at AirPods Studio release

Rumors have been swirling about Apple announcing some sort of "Christmas Surprise" tomorrow, December 8. Many have speculated on what it might be: AirTags, AirPods Studio, Apple TV, or the release of Apple Fitness+.

While rumors of a new Apple TV featuring the A12X processor seems to gain steam over the last few weeks, multiple reliable leakers like the mysterious L0vetodream and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have poured cold water on that idea today, saying that the new device is delayed until next year.

Delayed till '21 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 7, 2020

While this may have squashed rumors of a product release happening tomorrow altogether, Mark Gurman revived hopes of AirPods Studio by tweeting about all of Bloomberg's coverage over the year on the rumored headphones.

Some reading on our stories about the long-in-development Apple headphones April: https://t.co/IN5Yy7aDGI and in October https://t.co/cONNugsahk "Apple is still planning to announce high-end, noise-canceling over-ear headphones." — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 7, 2020

When someone mentioned Apple TV in a comment to the post, Gurman left the comment that the new Apple TV was delayed until next year, further pushing speculation that the rumored AirPods Studio headphones would actually be tomorrow's "Christmas Surprise."

The AirPods Studio headphones are expected to be Apple's first over-the-ear headphones under Apple's own brand name. They are rumored to feature the H1 chip, noise cancellation, and some kind of customization with the headband and earcups. Speculation on the price has ranged anywhere from $299 all of the way up to $599.

AppleTrack has added to the rumor, saying that multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed the company's plans to release the headphones as soon as tomorrow.