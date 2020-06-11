Who says a heavy-duty case has to look rugged and tough? Not GVIEWIN. Their Floden Series line is downright pretty while being extremely protective. This is a two-piece case; the front piece has a built-in screen protector for maximum protection.

Maximum protection GVIEWIN Floden Series iPhone Case: Features

I generally avoid heavy-duty cases, at least until my Apple Care+ incidents have run out. I find them to be bulky and not very attractive for the most part. GVIEWIN aims to put an end to that notion. The Floden Series case is not overly bulky, with most of the bulk focused on the iPhone's vulnerable corners. Shock-absorbing air bumper corners give your iPhone lots of protection where it's needed most. Most of the two-piece case is constructed of a soft, flexible, but sturdy TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), except for the front panel. The front panel is tempered glass.

Before installing the case, you must remove any screen protector that's on your iPhone already and make sure your iPhone is super clean. The screen, in particular, must be fingerprint and dust-free before you install the case; use the included wet and dry wipes to get it pristine. Remove the protective film from the front panel. Place the iPhone into the back panel and then the front panel on top. Squeeze the two pieces together, and you're all set. I'd recommend watching GVIEWIN's video that shows how it's done before installing the case. Both pieces of the case must be used; either piece alone isn't a complete case and wouldn't stay on.

Don't let the charming good looks fool you: GVIEWIN's two-piece Floden Series iPhone Case offers serious full-body protection with a built-in screen protector.

Wireless charging works just fine with your iPhone inside the Floden case. There are precision cutouts for the camera, speakers, Lightning port, and mute switch. Around the camera cutout, a 0.12-inch raised lip protects the camera. The sleep/wake and volume buttons have button covers that don't hamper usage at all.

The front of the case has a 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector. Once the iPhone is installed in the case, the screen protector isn't noticeable. It's totally touch-sensitive and feels just like using a naked screen. There is a 0.1-inch raised lip all around the screen protector, so even the screen protector gets some protection. The corners are reinforced with shock-absorbing air bumpers for extra cushioning in case of drops. The GVIEWIN branding is embossed along one edge of the case.

GVIEWIN Floden Series iPhone Case is available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. Each model has a slightly different selection of patterns, but they are all beautiful floral designs. My case is the Petite Flowers/Pink pattern.

Prettily protected

GVIEWIN Floden Series iPhone Case: What I like

I like that heavy-duty protection can also be beautiful. It was hard to choose a pattern because they are all so darn adorable. The built-in screen protector is a nice touch, offering the iPhone 360-degree full-body protection. I appreciate that the bulk is focused on the iPhone's corners, which are more vulnerable than the edges of the case. This means that even small hands like mine have no trouble holding and using the phone one-handed.