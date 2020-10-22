We've written about Halide before and with good reason. It's generally accepted to be one of the best manual camera apps on iPhone and it's an excellent way to take better photos. Now it's better than ever with a huge 2.0 update. Say hello to Halide Mark II.

The new app is available right now and was announced via a comprehensive blog post. I'd suggest heading there for the real lowdown on what this app update adds because, honestly, there's a ton of it. And a lot of it goes right over my head.

One thing that does need mentioning, however, is the new Coverage feature. Put simply, it does lets users get the best out of Apple's fancy Smart HDR and Depp Fusion technologies while still having a RAW file that can be manually edited at a later date. Should someone want to get their hands dirty, that is.

Mark II is the first camera to capture both classic RAWs and computational photos in one burst with a feature we call Coverage. Now you can take amazing photos that leverage all the advanced photography of the latest iPhones, while having a RAW in your back pocket in case you think you can do better. Coverage takes a photo with all of Apple's smartest processing: that is, Smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion, the works — and then also snaps a RAW DNG and saves it all in one file. So you can shoot first, and ask questions (like "Do I want to edit this as a RAW file?") later.

A new Instant RAW builds on Halide Mark II's ability to capture RAW images and allows users to have the app do the post-processing instead of having to move any sliders themselves.