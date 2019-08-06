Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is getting a host of new goodies added to the game in the newest update (version 2.2.0), which you can download right now! Here's a quick breakdown of the all the changes coming to the game, so you can know what's in store for you when you update!

There are a few important things players should know about with the new update, but as always, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announcements page has the full details.

What's new in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Changes and updates to Ministry IDs

You can now upload and decorate with stickers, frames and filters, photos from your device's gallery to your Ministry ID Portrait.

The Sticker section of your Portrait selection is now organized by categories, including: Recently Used, Featured, Hogwarts, Lore and Wizarding World.

Added new Lenses, Filters, and Stickers to the Ministry ID Portrait.

Changes and updates to Potions:

You will now be able to manage your Ingredient inventory from the Potion Brewing section.

Changes and updates Portkeys:

New location, Honeyduke which unlocks with 10km Portkey Portmanteaus.

Changes and updates Registry:

Added a new Magical Games and Sports Family Registry page with Quidditch Fan Hermione, Quidditch Fan Neville, Quidditch Fan Luna, Quidditch Fan Seamus, and Gryffindor Quidditch Banner Foundables.

Capture AR photos with the Swooping Evil Foundable.

Bug Fixes in version 2.2.0

Ministry ID:

Fixed an issue with the Title "Portkey Passenger" not appearing in the Titles section of the Ministry ID even though the player should have received the Title.

Wizarding Challenges:

Fixed an issue with players not receiving XP when playing Challenges with Friends.

Registry:

Fixed an issue with the Suitcase being badged when a page needs to be Prestiged.

Portkeys:

Fixed an issue with the Music turning on in Portkeys, even if it is off in the Settings.

