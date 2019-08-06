Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is getting a host of new goodies added to the game in the newest update (version 2.2.0), which you can download right now! Here's a quick breakdown of the all the changes coming to the game, so you can know what's in store for you when you update!
There are a few important things players should know about with the new update, but as always, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announcements page has the full details.
What's new in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Changes and updates to Ministry IDs
- You can now upload and decorate with stickers, frames and filters, photos from your device's gallery to your Ministry ID Portrait.
- The Sticker section of your Portrait selection is now organized by categories, including: Recently Used, Featured, Hogwarts, Lore and Wizarding World.
- Added new Lenses, Filters, and Stickers to the Ministry ID Portrait.
Changes and updates to Potions:
- You will now be able to manage your Ingredient inventory from the Potion Brewing section.
Changes and updates Portkeys:
- New location, Honeyduke which unlocks with 10km Portkey Portmanteaus.
Changes and updates Registry:
- Added a new Magical Games and Sports Family Registry page with Quidditch Fan Hermione, Quidditch Fan Neville, Quidditch Fan Luna, Quidditch Fan Seamus, and Gryffindor Quidditch Banner Foundables.
- Capture AR photos with the Swooping Evil Foundable.
Bug Fixes in version 2.2.0
Ministry ID:
- Fixed an issue with the Title "Portkey Passenger" not appearing in the Titles section of the Ministry ID even though the player should have received the Title.
Wizarding Challenges:
- Fixed an issue with players not receiving XP when playing Challenges with Friends.
Registry:
- Fixed an issue with the Suitcase being badged when a page needs to be Prestiged.
Portkeys:
- Fixed an issue with the Music turning on in Portkeys, even if it is off in the Settings.
What excites you about Version 2.2.0 of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
Let us know in the comments below!
