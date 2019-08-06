Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is getting a host of new goodies added to the game in the newest update (version 2.2.0), which you can download right now! Here's a quick breakdown of the all the changes coming to the game, so you can know what's in store for you when you update!

There are a few important things players should know about with the new update, but as always, the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announcements page has the full details.

What's new in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Changes and updates to Ministry IDs

  • You can now upload and decorate with stickers, frames and filters, photos from your device's gallery to your Ministry ID Portrait.
  • The Sticker section of your Portrait selection is now organized by categories, including: Recently Used, Featured, Hogwarts, Lore and Wizarding World.
  • Added new Lenses, Filters, and Stickers to the Ministry ID Portrait.

Changes and updates to Potions:

  • You will now be able to manage your Ingredient inventory from the Potion Brewing section.

Changes and updates Portkeys:

  • New location, Honeyduke which unlocks with 10km Portkey Portmanteaus.

Changes and updates Registry:

  • Added a new Magical Games and Sports Family Registry page with Quidditch Fan Hermione, Quidditch Fan Neville, Quidditch Fan Luna, Quidditch Fan Seamus, and Gryffindor Quidditch Banner Foundables.
  • Capture AR photos with the Swooping Evil Foundable.

Bug Fixes in version 2.2.0

Ministry ID:

  • Fixed an issue with the Title "Portkey Passenger" not appearing in the Titles section of the Ministry ID even though the player should have received the Title.

Wizarding Challenges:

  • Fixed an issue with players not receiving XP when playing Challenges with Friends.

Registry:

  • Fixed an issue with the Suitcase being badged when a page needs to be Prestiged.

Portkeys:

  • Fixed an issue with the Music turning on in Portkeys, even if it is off in the Settings.

What excites you about Version 2.2.0 of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Let us know in the comments below!

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon)

Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too.

RAVPower Ace ($40 at Amazon)

You don't want to run out of juice while battling baddies in Fortresses, now do you? Make sure you've got backup power with this quality but inexpensive

Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon)

Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables.

Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon)

Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.