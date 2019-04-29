With the release of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta over in New Zealand we are getting a lot of information about the game, its mechanics, and what is like to play socially, but what about what it might have in store for the future?

With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite being such a massive game, Niantic has made the beta available on both iOS and Android, allowing some clever individuals to take the APK — the installation packet for Android apps — and break it apart. This gives us a chance to look at assets that will be in the game as a whole, not just in the Android version.

The team over at wizardunite.com did a great job pulling the APK apart so we should be able to glean quite a lot of important information from it, so let's dig in.

Warning: The information here is not set in stone. When you spend time in the mess of an application you may find things that aren't going to be used anymore, old assets that Niantic decided not to use. Most of the information is likely to be correct, but everything here is supposition on our part.

Professions

According to the teardown, the three Professions are the only ones baked into the game right now. We were hoping that more would become available as you progressed but that doesn't seem to be the case. The Auror, Magizoologist, and Professor are your current choice and each one as specific skills targeting different enemies in the game.

The APK teardown shows us two extra profiles in the Professions folder, unfortunately, they are generic skills for all three, as opposed to new professions.

The two extra "professions" are Map Ability and Enemy and they seemed to be tied directly into fighting inside the Fortresses. These Fortresses are like Gyms in Pokémon GO, but with multiple enemies to fight. The skills you can get from these other two "professions" all seem designed to help you move through them faster — There are spells that increase your stamina, meaning you can cast more spells — or help buff your party.

Spells