On July 7, 2019, at San Diego Comic-Con, Niantic and WB Games Studio announced their first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Festival and how you can be a part of it.

Taking place at White River State Park in Indianapolis, from August 31st to September 1st, this will be the first official Fan Festival for Niantic and WB Games' hit location-based game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and lots of fun activities and special in-game bonuses and events are planned for each day of the festivities.

Niantic also announced that dragons will start appearing in-game at the event as special Traces in the Oddities Family. Niantic has said they will be available at the festival for everyone but after September 1, they will only be available in their regions. That's a really nice bonus for anyone at the festival.

From the Welsh Green to the Antipodean Opaleye, these regional Oddities will be making their landfall debut in the game at Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival in Indianapolis this Aug. 31 - Sept. 1. Fans will want to take advantage of this unique opportunity as after the event, the different dragon varieties will only appear in specific regions around the world.

To have a chance to buy tickets you will need to go into the Wizards Unite game and apply for a draw. The draw only gives you a chance to purchase tickets though, it doesn't guarantee you will get tickets. The tickets themselves will be $30 and will only give you access to one day of the festival, not both. Here's how to register in the app:

Open Wizards Unite on your phone. A pop-up will appear telling you about the festival. Tap OK Tap on the briefcase to open up the menu. In the top right corner tap the new event icon. A new browser window will open. Tap the Enter Drawings icon to register for your chance!

That's it! It's simple to register, but you may not get a ticket. How do you all feel about that? Excited? What about the Dragons? I can't wait for those personally. Let us know in the comments!

