On January 27, 2020, Niantic announced that Adventure Sync is coming soon to Harry Potter Wizards Unite. Adventure Sync is a popular feature used in Pokémon Go that works in the background to track a players distance traveled while the game is not running. In Pokémon Go, this means that players can hatch Eggs and collect Buddy Candy, without keeping the app open and running all the time. For Harry Potter Wizards Unite, this distance will be applied to unlocking Portkey Portmanteaus. Players using iPhones will be able to sync Harry Potter Wizards Unite with Apple Health, while players using Android devices will be able to sync with Google Fit. Both are optional and can be turned on or off at any time.

In addition to introducing Adventure Sync, Portkey Portmanteaus will also be receiving an update soon. Players will now be able to hold up to ten Portmanteaus at a time. The various types of Portmanteaus will also look different now. Instead of each one turning into a Boot, only the 2 KM Portmanteaus will appear as Boots. A 5 KM Portmanteau will unlock into a Kettle, and the 10 KM Portmanteau will unlock to reveal a Deflated Ball. There will also be more Portkey environments. Locations which had previously been limited to Brilliant Events, such as Dolores Umbridge's Office, will now be availble from regular Portkeys. Wrackspurts found within Portkey locations will have a chance of rewarding Spell Energy, and new Foundable Fragments will be appearing within Portkeys as well.

