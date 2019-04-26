The team behind Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is once again apologizing to Australian fans after a mishap with the beta launch of the game made fans believe the game was coming to the region.
The highly-anticipated mobile game appeared on the Australian App Store and was available to download for about an hour or two before taken being taken down. Users who managed to download the app during the time it was live, could launch the game, but many reported the game had constant crashes and glitches that made it impossible to play.
Our friends over at Wizards Unite Hub reached out to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite support and received this response:
"Hello, Thank you for contacting Harry Potter: Wizards Unite support. I see that you are facing issues in playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite support. Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite support was accidentally made available in Australia (Appstore) and we have removed it immediately. However, we are pleased to let you know that Wizards Unite is going to be available soon! Note again that this will be a beta version of the game. Features, available languages, design, and overall appearance are not final. The product might be buggy and unstable at times. Your participation will help provide feedback so that we can improve the game experience when the game goes live in your region."
The beta version Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still only officially available in New Zealand. Sorry, Australia — you have to wait like the rest of us a little longer.
