The team behind Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is once again apologizing to Australian fans after a mishap with the beta launch of the game made fans believe the game was coming to the region.

The highly-anticipated mobile game appeared on the Australian App Store and was available to download for about an hour or two before taken being taken down. Users who managed to download the app during the time it was live, could launch the game, but many reported the game had constant crashes and glitches that made it impossible to play.

Our friends over at Wizards Unite Hub reached out to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite support and received this response: