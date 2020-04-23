As we reported on Monday, Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is getting a big update to support remote play. The Knight Bus is a new feature that allows players to travel to Hogwarts for Wizarding Challenges from the safety of home, and it has begun rolling out! Currently, all level 40+ players can now access this new feature. The Knight Bus can be accessed from the map view, where it will instantly transport wizards and witches to remote fortresses. At these remote fortresses, players can use runestones and battle a variety of foes in Wizarding Challenges, just like standard fortresses, but without leaving their homes.

As with many new features, Niantic will be gradually decreasing the level requirements until eventually any player level 7 or higher will have access to the Knight Bus. While we do not have an official timeline, for previous new features Niantic has taken anywhere from a few hours to a few days to roll out to all intended players. So, make sure to download the latest update and keep an eye out for the Knight Bus! When it becomes available for more players, we will update you right here.

Are you excited for this new feature? Are you currently a level 40+ player who has already taken a ride on the Knight Bus? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our many Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guides to take your game to the next level!

