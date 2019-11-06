What you need to know
- Throughout November you will be able to collect heroes like Hermoine and Tonks.
- International Games Week at libraries will let you encounter heroes from November 3–9.
- The Stronger United Brilliant event part 1arrives November 7–14.
- The November Community day is all about Wizard challenges and is on November 17.
- The Stronger United Brilliant event part 2 is happening November 19–26
In its latest blog post Niantic has highlighted what's in store for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fans in the month of November. While October was all about the villains and scary things of the wizarding world, November is all about the heroes.
Dark forces don't stand a chance when witches and wizards come together – what an impressive display of teamwork this past Dark Arts Month! However, this is no time to relax. After all, constant vigilance! Throughout November, stand beside some of the most noteworthy heroes of the wizarding world and show that we're stronger united. Are you ready to rally your friends and lend a hand?
There are a lot of events happening this month, all of which feature heroes like Sirius Black, Hermione, and the amazing Luna Lovegood. The full list of events is:
International Games Week at Libraries: November 3-9. In celebration of International Games Week at Libraries, players may have the opportunity to find iconic witches and wizards, including Hermione, Luna, and Neville appearing more frequently at various libraries around the world.
Stronger United Brilliant Event Part 1: November 7-14. Assist the brave members of the Order of the Phoenix, including fan-favorite Aurors, Mad-Eye Moody, and Nymphadora Tonks.
November Community Day: November 17. Team up with other players in Wizarding Challenges and take on high-level Chambers to earn exclusive rewards.
Stronger United Brilliant Event Part 2: November 19-26. Support the heroes of the Ministry of Magic, including Arthur and Percy Weasley.
Limited-Time Legends of Hogwarts Event: November 26 to December 2. Stand united with heroes of Hogwarts and help return Foundables from the Potions Classroom Registry Page, including Harry, Sirius, and Snape
As we get more information about each event they will be added to our growing list of community days and events. We are looking forward to grabbing some of the rarer heroes of Hogwarts!
