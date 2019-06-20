Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has gone live in the U.S. and UK, and you can download it right now in the App Store!

After announcing the launch of the game earlier this week at a special event, Niantic has appeared to release the game early as it was originally scheduled for release Friday, June 21.

The AR location-based game is Niantic's third game that uses a similar system of walking around the real world to interact with the game, their previous title Pokémon GO has a huge following and is immensely popular. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was also developed in partnership with WB Games and Portkey Games.

