Today, on Twitter, the Wizards Unite channel announced the release of an official game guide for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Here at iMore, we love Wizards Unite and we're excited to see what tips the game designers might have for us.

In this exclusive, official game guide, get all the insider tips and tricks straight from the game team on how to quickly increase your Wizarding Level, find rare Traces, and rise to the top Chambers of the most challenging Fortresses.

I love that this exists. It reminds me of the old days of video gaming where every major game had a paperback filled with cool art and helpful guides. I had stacks of them in my bedroom as a kid.

The game guide itself is available in paperback and is already in stock in Amazon. It's listed as $9.99 but is already discounted to $7.99, potentially as a launch time special. It will be worth picking one up today.

