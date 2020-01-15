Good news for all you Witches and Wizards playing Harry Potter Wizards Unite! If you're going to be in New York City, San Francisco, or London this month, you can now purchase discounted tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Niantic has announced that they will be offering discounted tickets to see the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child through January 31, 2020 at three different theaters: New York's Lyric Theatre, San Francisco's Curran Theatre, and the Palace Theatre London. In order to take advantage of this opportunity, players need only go to the box office for their selected theater and present their in-game Ministry ID. Tickets for the New York City and San Francisco shows start at $50, and tickets for the London show start at £42.50.

The New York City Box Office is located at 214 West 43rd Street, the San Francisco Box Office can be found at 445 Geary Street, and the London Box Office is at 113 Shaftesbury Avenue. At the moment, these discounts can only be redeemed in person and there are limitations. Each player may only purchase 4 tickets and this offer expires January 31, 2020. This offer is also subject to availability and cannot be used for Saturday showings. Still, if you haven't had the chance to see this play, don't miss your chance to take advantage of this opportunity! And be sure to check out our Harry Potter Wizards Unite guides to get the most out of your wizarding experience!

