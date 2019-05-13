Many would-be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players got an email over the weekend and this morning, welcoming them to The Statute of Secrecy Task Force, which is the team trying to prevent the Wizarding World accidentally unveiling itself to the muggle world. The email I got read as follows:

"Fellow Wizard, On behalf of The Ministry of Magic, we are pleased to officially welcome you to The Statute of Secrecy Task Force. Thank you for volunteering! Undoubtedly, you have heard about the unfortunate situation the wizarding world finds itself in. Traces of magic are appearing all across the Muggle world, without warning and in a rather chaotic manner, putting our very existence at risk of exposure. Luckily, Muggles have not yet cottoned on. But it is only a matter of time. Owls carrying reports are coming in daily; we received three dozen just this morning. As the number of incidents rise, it becomes ever more imperative that we enlist as many volunteers as possible. So please do spread the word. It is time for witches and wizards everywhere, every single one of us, to stand together. Wizards Unite! Yours sincerely, The Statute of Secrecy Task Force."

Emails like this one have been popping up in email accounts around the globe, United States, Canada, and places in Europe, giving many people hope (including myself) that the game will launch in their country soon!

No official launch date yet

Unfortunately, the email didn't actually release the game to more players, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still only beta testing in New Zealand and Australia.

The good news is this email seems to indicate that things are moving quickly, and while no official release date of the game (or expansion of the beta) has been announced, it seems likely that more information is coming sooner than we may think!

Are you excited for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Are you excited to play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Lets us know in the comments down below.

