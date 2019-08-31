Since the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, fans (and players of Pokémon GO who know of its existence) have been wishing for Adventure Sync. Today, YouTuber The Sylph shared a screenshot of an email they say they received from Niantic that Adventure Sync is coming soon.

Just got an email teasing Wizards Unite’s new feature, Adventure Sync! (This would’ve been an awesome feature to have during the Global Challenge) pic.twitter.com/zevtiECEHn

If this email is real (we have not received the same teaser from Niantic), we will soon be able to connect Wizards Unite to our phone's step counter so we don't have to keep the game open while we're walking around.

Adventure Sync in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is supported in Google Fit on Android and the Health app on iPhone. Your fitness tracker always keeps track of your steps, which means you'll be able to unlock those Portmanteaus a lot faster.

Hopefully, we'll see Adventure Sync in Wizards Unite soon!