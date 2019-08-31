What you need to know
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will soon gain support for Adventure Sync.
- Adventure Sync lets you connect your game to your phone's step tracker so you don't have to keep it open while you walk.
- It will likely be available for both Google Fit and Apple's Health app.
Since the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, fans (and players of Pokémon GO who know of its existence) have been wishing for Adventure Sync. Today, YouTuber The Sylph shared a screenshot of an email they say they received from Niantic that Adventure Sync is coming soon.
Just got an email teasing Wizards Unite’s new feature, Adventure Sync! (This would’ve been an awesome feature to have during the Global Challenge) pic.twitter.com/zevtiECEHn— The Sylph (@TheSylphYT) August 31, 2019
If this email is real (we have not received the same teaser from Niantic), we will soon be able to connect Wizards Unite to our phone's step counter so we don't have to keep the game open while we're walking around.
Adventure Sync in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is supported in Google Fit on Android and the Health app on iPhone. Your fitness tracker always keeps track of your steps, which means you'll be able to unlock those Portmanteaus a lot faster.
Hopefully, we'll see Adventure Sync in Wizards Unite soon!