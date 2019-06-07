The beta testing in New Zealand and Australia for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still going strong, and the team behind the game wanted to thank fans. The official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website was updated today to include a short, but sweet news update. In the update, the team behind the game says the with the global release upcoming they have been working hard and taking feedback from beta players to make the game the best experience possible.

"Many of you on the ground in New Zealand and Australia have done an incredible job of guiding us during this process. We've been receiving some amazing feedback and deeply appreciate all of your help. In addition to making adjustments to the game during this beta phase, we've also been putting the finishing touches on additional features that will be revealed once the wider game launch rollout begins."

The team behind the game also teased us all by revealing this video that gives us clues into the time period the game is set in and the story of The Calamity becoming a problem.