In addition to plans to introduce the Knight Bus and remote play, Niantic just announced the latest version of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Version 2.12.0 is rolling out now and brings a list of changes and updates to the game. This latest update will cut the distance requirements for Portkeys in half. Both 5 KM and 10 KM Portkeys will also be getting a boost, providing more Wizarding XP and Spell Energy. One final gameplay change, until further notice, all Landmarks will be removed from the map. Landmarks, the flags found throughout the map, indicate areas where certain types of Traces appear more often, comparable to Nests in Pokémon Go. It was unclear if the flags indicating these areas only are being removed or if the areas themselves will no longer be more likely to spawn specific Traces.

Changes are coming to the login as well. Players on iOS devices will be able to log in using their Apple ID. The login screen will display the player's login provider, code name, and email address. Both the settings and start up screens have gotten a make-over to better display linked email addresses, as well as loading times. On top of all that, players will now be able to control push notifications for both Portkeys and Gifts.

What are your thoughts on this latest version of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Are you excited for the boosts to Portkeys, or bummed out over the loss of Landmarks? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our many Harry Potter: Wizards Unite guides to take your game to the next level!

Harry Potter accessories we love

Hogwarts phone case ($10 at Amazon) Show your love of the Potterverse, and protect your phone with this beautiful faux-leather case. The Hogwarts crest burns bright on the front with plenty of room inside for some cash and cards too. RAVPower Ace ($40 at Amazon) You don't want to run out of juice while battling baddies in Fortresses, now do you? Make sure you've got backup power with this quality but inexpensive Hogwarts House PopSocket ($15 at Amazon) Represent your house with a secure way to grip your phone while walking on your magical adventure casting spells and securing Foundables. Harry Potter Over The Ear Headphones ($25 at Amazon) Show your love of Harry Potter to the whole world, while shutting that same world out with these funky headphones from ihome.