Note: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite still in beta, meaning all this information outlined below is subject to change before the final release of the game.

The beta for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — made by the same developers that brought us Pokémon GO — is going strong in New Zealand and Australia, and lots of game details have been popping up over the last couple weeks. We know that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would be nothing without spells and to cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you need Spell Energy which is a resource that depletes. You can get more Spell Energy by visiting inns you come across in the game and eating or drinking tasty thing. While not every detail is crystal clear yet, thanks to our friends at Wizards Unite World , we can dive into what inns do and even have a look at which colored inns are the best!

If you've played Pokémon GO, you'll likely think of Inns as Pokéstops. They are places on the map — indicated by small buildings — that a player can enter by tapping on them and once inside receive Spell Energy which is the primary resources you need in the game to cast spells. These small buildings correspond to real-world locations, parks, statues, and other landmarks.

Different types of inns offer you varying amounts of Spell Energy (a little more on that later), and it's important to note that they don't all look exactly the same. If you notice in the screenshot up above on the left, all those little brown buildings in the background are Inns, but so are the purple buildings you see in the foreground. Likewise with the pink looking house in the middle screenshot up above, that is also an Inn; however, the tall building shown in the screenshot up above on the right is a Fortress, which is an entirely different thing..

Inside an Inn

Once inside an Inn, you'll be required to trace a Glyph on your screen to activate the Inn, which will then spin five dishes and award you one randomly. The meal you end up with will award you Spell Energy, which allows you to cast spells in the game. You can only hold 75 Spell Energy at a time, so its best to keep it stocked as much as possible.

Different colored Inns and rewards

As mentioned previously, there are different colored Inns in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and the different colors offer different dishes you can get. Different dishes also

