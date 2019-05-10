The beta for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — made by the same developers that brought us Pokémon GO — is going strong in New Zealand and Australia, and lots of game details have been popping up over the last couple weeks. We know that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would be nothing without spells and to cast spells in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you need Spell Energy which is a resource that depletes. You can get more Spell Energy by visiting inns you come across in the game and eating or drinking tasty thing. While not every detail is crystal clear yet, thanks to our friends at Wizards Unite World, we can dive into what inns do and even have a look at which colored inns are the best!
Note: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite still in beta, meaning all this information outlined below is subject to change before the final release of the game.
What are Inns?
If you've played Pokémon GO, you'll likely think of Inns as Pokéstops. They are places on the map — indicated by small buildings — that a player can enter by tapping on them and once inside receive Spell Energy which is the primary resources you need in the game to cast spells. These small buildings correspond to real-world locations, parks, statues, and other landmarks.
Different types of inns offer you varying amounts of Spell Energy (a little more on that later), and it's important to note that they don't all look exactly the same. If you notice in the screenshot up above on the left, all those little brown buildings in the background are Inns, but so are the purple buildings you see in the foreground. Likewise with the pink looking house in the middle screenshot up above, that is also an Inn; however, the tall building shown in the screenshot up above on the right is a Fortress, which is an entirely different thing..
Inside an Inn
Once inside an Inn, you'll be required to trace a Glyph on your screen to activate the Inn, which will then spin five dishes and award you one randomly. The meal you end up with will award you Spell Energy, which allows you to cast spells in the game. You can only hold 75 Spell Energy at a time, so its best to keep it stocked as much as possible.
Different colored Inns and rewards
As mentioned previously, there are different colored Inns in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and the different colors offer different dishes you can get. Different dishes also
A Reddit user with the user name zviznemte did some research into Inns and Spell Energy and this is the information they found.
|Energy received
|Meals
|Inn colors
|1
|Tomato Soup
|Brown Inns, Purple Inns
|2
|Tea Set
Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans
Pumpkin Juice
|Brown Inns, Pink Inns
Green Inns
Blue Inns, Purple Inns
|3
|Violet Pudding
|Pink Inns
|5
|Bangers and Mash
|Purple Inns
|6
|Fish and Chips
Honeyduke's Chocolate Bar
|Brown Inns, Blue Inns
Green Inns
|7
|Butterbeer
|Blue Inns, Purple Inns
|10
|Turkey Dinner
|Green Inns
Data miners and other super sleuths online have also found a handful of meals that have yet to appear in the beta of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, so its reasonable to expect there will be more information to come as the beta period progresses!
Dark Detectors
The only thing you can do at Inns is set up a Dark Detector, which will be active for 30 minutes and attract Foundables to that location. This will allow you to complete your Registry of items faster, earn XP, and find Foundables you may not have otherwise encountered.
If you're familiar with Pokémon GO, Dark Detectors are just like Pokéstop Lures.
