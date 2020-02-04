Niantic has announced the next month's worth of Events for Harry Potter Wizards Unite and February will be a busy month for all you Wizards and Witches! The month will kick off with Part II of The Darkest of Times Brilliant Event. Running from February 4th through the 11th, The Darkest of Times Brilliant Event will feature Foundables honoring Professor Albus Dumbledore. Items that served in the fight against Voldemort, in particular the Pensive, will be more populous over the next week while players are given the chance to complete their Brilliant Event Registry page.

While this Brilliant Event is wrapping up, there will be a three-day Event themed around the Triwizard Tournament. Harry Potter Book Night will run from February 5th through the 7th and will see an increase in Dragon Eggs and the Goblet of Fire Foundables. Another mini Event will begin upon completion of the Darkest of Times Brilliant Event. The Crazy in Love Event will run February 11th through the 13th and will feature love struck Oddities.

Immediately after the Crazy in Love Event ends, the next Brilliant Event, the Lost Love Brilliant Event will begin. Part I will run for one week, from February 13th through the 20th, and Part II will run from February 25 through March 3rd. The Lost Love Brilliant Event will feature cherished memories and tragic love, and it will include Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape, and the Mirror of Erised. In between the two weeks of the Lost Love Brilliant Event, Community Day will fall on February 23rd. It will be a day of Oddities, especially Leprechauns and Doxies, as well as boosted Tonics for Trace Detection.

Another busy month for Witches and Wizards alike lies ahead! Which Event are you most excited for? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Harry Potter Wizards Unite guides to take your game to the next level!

