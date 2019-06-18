Finally, two years after its first announcement Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to the masses on June 21, 2019! Niantic and WB Games made the launch announcement at a special event held at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios in Hollywood.
The event was held by invitation only and several prominent YouTubers, influencers, and media outlets (like yours truly) who have been covering the game managed to score invites to the exclusive event. The event showed off some gameplay and talked about the process behind the development of this new AR world and gave attendees a chance to play the game.
While no official time of the release has been given, the release is worldwide on both iOS and Android — keep a look out on Friday, June 21 for the app to go live in the Apple Store and Google Play Store!
Get your iPhone ready for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite!
