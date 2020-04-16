Yesterday, as Apple released its new iPhone SE, it also quietly published FCC filings for two new sets of 'totally wireless high-performance earphones' that could be a new iteration of Powerbeats Pro.

Apple snuck two FCC filings for high-performance wireless earphones, A2453, and A2454. No idea what they're for, but was filed along with the new iPhone.

As reported by Techradar:

TechRadar has discovered that Apple has filed a new document with the FCC on Wednesday that could very well be the next Powerbeats Pro 2 coming later this year.

The description for FCC ID BCGA2453 describes 'totally wireless high-performance earphones' and corresponds to Apple's model numbers A2453 and A2454, which could be two new versions of the Powerbeats Pro.

Unfortunately, Apple has requested that the FCC withhold external photographs, internal photographs, test setup photographs, and the user manual until October 12, 2020 (potentially the day Apple has chosen to hold its annual iPhone unveiling event) so it will be a while before we can confirm our suspicions.