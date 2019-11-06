The release of iOS 13.3 beta 1 brought with it an unexpected but welcome feature. Users can disable Memoji stickers , meaning they won't appear to the left of the emoji keyboard anymore.

The new setting can be found in Settings > General > Keyboard and is a simple toggle. And with a flick of that toggle those who never want to see Anomoji stickers again, don't have to.

I'm personally a fan of Memoji stickers even though I never actually use Memoji itself. I must confess to wishing they weren't quite so large when added to tweets and such, but maybe we'll be given the option to turn them into normal emoji-sized images in the future.

Apple does have a reputation for removing features between beta releases right now, but I don't think that will be the case here. It's a fairly safe bet that iOS 13.3 will include this toggle when it ships to everyone in a few weeks. Something that I'm sure will be joyous news to Memoji sitcker haters everywhere.