What you need to know
- iOS 13.3 beta 1 lets users disable Memoji stickers.
- The update went life for developers yesterday.
- It's likely the feature will remain in iOS 13.3 proper.
The release of iOS 13.3 beta 1 brought with it an unexpected but welcome feature. Users can disable Memoji stickers, meaning they won't appear to the left of the emoji keyboard anymore.
The new setting can be found in Settings > General > Keyboard and is a simple toggle. And with a flick of that toggle those who never want to see Anomoji stickers again, don't have to.
I'm personally a fan of Memoji stickers even though I never actually use Memoji itself. I must confess to wishing they weren't quite so large when added to tweets and such, but maybe we'll be given the option to turn them into normal emoji-sized images in the future.
Apple does have a reputation for removing features between beta releases right now, but I don't think that will be the case here. It's a fairly safe bet that iOS 13.3 will include this toggle when it ships to everyone in a few weeks. Something that I'm sure will be joyous news to Memoji sitcker haters everywhere.
