Apple Card is having all kinds of issues today.

In an update to the company's System Status page Apple has confirmed that Apple Card, its credit card, is currently experiencing a range of issues that are impacting its users.

Apple said that the issues began to occur at 2:33 PM EST and are still ongoing with no resolution. According to the company, Apple Card users may be unable to "apply for Apple Card, pay their bill, lock/unlock their physical card, request a new or replacement physical card, or request a new card number."

Since the issues are so wide-ranging, you might want to ensure you have another card handy while Apple and Goldman Sachs, the card issuer, work out the problems.

This issue is ongoing, so we will be sure to provide an update when Apple says it is resolved.