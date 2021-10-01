What you need to know
- Apple Card is currently experiencing an ongoing issue.
- Apple has confirmed the issue on its System Status page.
- The issue is affecting all sorts of actions you would take with your card.
Apple Card is having all kinds of issues today.
In an update to the company's System Status page Apple has confirmed that Apple Card, its credit card, is currently experiencing a range of issues that are impacting its users.
Apple said that the issues began to occur at 2:33 PM EST and are still ongoing with no resolution. According to the company, Apple Card users may be unable to "apply for Apple Card, pay their bill, lock/unlock their physical card, request a new or replacement physical card, or request a new card number."
Issue: Today, 2:33 PM - ongoing
Some users are affected
Some users may not be able to apply for Apple Card, pay their bill, lock/unlock their physical card, request a new or replacement physical card, or request a new card number.
Since the issues are so wide-ranging, you might want to ensure you have another card handy while Apple and Goldman Sachs, the card issuer, work out the problems.
This issue is ongoing, so we will be sure to provide an update when Apple says it is resolved.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One of the biggest selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro is the camera
The iPhone 13 Pro brings a new ProMotion display, faster 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic, and so much more. But what about that impressive new camera system? Here are our first impressions.
iPhone 13 still ships with earphones in France because of this law
As was the case with iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 in France ships inside a larger box containing Apple's Lightning earbuds because of laws regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure for children.
Apple TV+ shares teaser for Kevin Durant basketball show 'Swagger'
A new show, based on the experiences of Kevin Durant, will debut on Apple TV+ next month — and now we have a teaser trailer.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.