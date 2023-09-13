Best Apple Watch Series 9 bands
You're not limited to Apple's offerings
The next generation of Apple Watch has been announced, and it's a beauty for sure. The Apple Watch Series 9 has more processing power and faster on-device Siri with a new S9 SiP and more precise iPhone location with its UWB chip. The 2000 nit display is twice as bright as the previous model. You'll want a brand-new gorgeous band to show off that brand new Apple Watch. Here are some of our favorite Apple Watch Series 9 bands out there.
Quick List
Best for Apple fans
It's back!
The Modern Buckle is back and it's as gorgeous as ever. It comes in three great colors and it's made from Apple's new FineWoven faux leather. If you missed out on the Modern Buckle last time around, now's your chance. Note that it's made only for the smaller Apple Watch, but does come in three wrist sizes.
Most fun
Customizable
Show off your personal style with a custom design from CASETiFY. Made from recycled plastics, the soft, flexible, water-resistant band has a pin-and-tuck closure that allows for a wide range of wrist sizes.
Sporty
Pink for pink
Even after reviewing this band, I find myself wearing it frequently, and it would sure look great with the pink Apple Watch Series 9. The U by UAG Apple Watch Band super durable and comfortable, similar to Apple's Sport Band. It comes in a bunch of color options, not just pink.
Blingiest
For your upscale occasion
When I reviewed the Wearlizer X-Link Bracelet Series Apple Watch Band, I noted that it comes in many colorways so you can match it to your Apple Watch or other jewelry. It's comfortable and super easy to adjust to your size.
For leather fans
Full-grain leather
Apple may have discontinued its leather Apple Watch bands, but leather is Nomad's bread and butter. High quality full-grain leather surrounds your wrist and your Apple Watch in luxury. The band comes in several color options and will develop a warm patina over time.
Most elegant
Designer's touch
Stand out from the crowd with this unique Hermés Single Tour band. It does come in several colorways. While you may think of leather when you think of Hermés, this one is clearly not. Rather, it's hand-braided Polyamide Yarn in a delightful chevron pattern.
Q & A
Will my old bands fit the Apple Watch Series 9?
You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.
Yes, your current band collection is safe. All Apple Watch bands from every generation are interchangeable within their size category and the band-switching mechanism remains the same as it's always been.
Which Apple Watch Series 9 band should I get?
It's not often that Apple brings back a discontinued item. If you're one of the folks that had wanted a Modern Buckle band back in the day, now's your chance. The colors this time are muted but ultra classy. The vegan leather looks great, and this is a band you're sure to enjoy.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Karen is a contributor to iMore.com as a writer and co-host of the iMore Show. She’s been writing about Apple since 2010 with a year-long break to work at an Apple Store as a product specialist. She's also a contributor at CNET. Before joining iMore in 2018, Karen wrote for Macworld, AppAdvice, WatchAware. She’s an early adopter who used to wait in long lines on release days before pre-ordering made things much easier. Karen is also a part-time teacher and occasional movie extra. She loves to spend time with her family, travel the world, and is always looking for portable tech and accessories so she can work from anywhere.