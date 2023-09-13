Best Apple Watch Series 9 bands

The next generation of Apple Watch has been announced, and it's a beauty for sure. The Apple Watch Series 9 has more processing power and faster on-device Siri with a new S9 SiP and more precise iPhone location with its UWB chip. The 2000 nit display is twice as bright as the previous model. You'll want a brand-new gorgeous band to show off that brand new Apple Watch. Here are some of our favorite Apple Watch Series 9 bands out there.

Q & A

Will my old bands fit the Apple Watch Series 9?

Yes, your current band collection is safe. All Apple Watch bands from every generation are interchangeable within their size category and the band-switching mechanism remains the same as it's always been.

Which Apple Watch Series 9 band should I get?

It's not often that Apple brings back a discontinued item. If you're one of the folks that had wanted a Modern Buckle band back in the day, now's your chance. The colors this time are muted but ultra classy. The vegan leather looks great, and this is a band you're sure to enjoy.