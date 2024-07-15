Apple Watch Ultra 2 falls to $729 in this early Prime Day deal

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's formidable outdoor, all-conquering wearable for swimming, diving, kayaking, hiking, trail running, construction, exploration, navigation, and any other adventure you can think of.

Packed full of safety features and sporting a massive display, it's also Apple's most expensive Apple Watch by some distance, making any saving on it worth taking notice of.

With Amazon Prime Day just 24 hours away, you can now save $70 (nearly 10%) on the original price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, reduced from $799 to $729 on Amazon right now.

$70 off Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $729 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple wearable out there. It has multiple days' worth of battery life, a titanium base that exudes class, and a very impressive S9 chip. This might not be the best price we've ever seen, but it's only $10 away.

Unveiled in September last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is about to be supplanted by the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, rumored upgrades are scant, and it sounds right now like you'd be better off making a saving on the existing model.

This one comes with up to 36 hours of normal battery life, or 72 hours in its Low Power Mode, perfect for even the longest training session or weekend expedition. Apple Watch Ultra 2 includes an even brighter display compared to the first model, and also the new S9 chip which powers much snappier on-device Siri.

What's more, it'll also bring support for watchOS 11 when that rolls out in the fall, and you can guarantee some good software support for a few years to come. Just make sure you dig around the Amazon listing, as not all the band and size combinations have the full discount right now.