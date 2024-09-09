Don't expect Apple Watch Ultra 3 today, says last minute rumor from Mark Gurman

Today's Apple event is just hours away, and a last minute rumor from Mark Gurman says we won't see one big announcement that we previously expected. According to Gurman, there won't be an Apple Watch Ultra 3 launched at the "It's Glowtime" event.

Previously, we expected to see an Apple Watch Ultra 3 launched at this September's event. In July, Gurman reported that he expects Ultra 3 to include a new Apple silicon chip, but nothing else regarding major hardware updates this year to the wearable. But apparently, this new device isn't coming today.

Instead, Gurman expects we will see a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It reportedly won't come with any new features, but will finally debut the long awaited black titanium.

I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE.September 9, 2024

It seems unusual Apple won't be bringing out a new Ultra model this year, but perhaps the tech giant doesn't want to pull focus from the much anticipated Apple Watch X. Perhaps, Apple will save the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for a bigger refresh next year.

What to expect for Apple Watch at the iPhone 16 event

The Series 10 is expected to get the most attention, as it marks the 10th anniversary of Apple’s smartwatch line. There's some debate as to whether or not this will be named the Apple Watch Series X. Most rumors seem to suggest so, but Gurman's report calls it the Series 10. Watch this space.

We’re talking a thinner case and bigger screens for the flagship model, though not much else in terms of AI. It's disappointing, as we were hoping for Apple Intelligence features. I'm still holding out hope.

There might also be a new budget Apple Watch model. The new Apple Watch SE would be the first update in two years. Expect slightly improved performance under the hood and the usual focus on fitness tracking and basic health features, but don’t hold your breath for any of the high-end features like blood-oxygen sensing or advanced AI tech.

