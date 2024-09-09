Apple Watch Ultra 2 now comes in 'gorgeous' Satin Black

While we expected an Apple Watch Ultra 3 today, Apple didn’t deliver. Instead, what we got was a refreshed Ultra 2, now available in a sleek Satin Black finish. No new features, just a darker look to go with your all-black-everything vibe. It’s still the rugged, feature-packed beast it always was, but no Ultra 3 in sight – better luck next year.

The new finish of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made by a custom blasting process and features a diamond-like carbon PBD coating. The case is made from aerospace-grade recycled titanium.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Satin Black version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also gets updated bands that, of course, match the color of the watch itself. The company is launching a new "Ultra" band, titanium Milanese Loop that features corrosion-resistant titanium with dual release buttons. The company says the band is "surprisingly light."

In addition to the new band, the company is also releasing new colors for the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. Hermes is also rolling out a new band for the Apple Watch Ultra with the Titanium Buckle as well as an exclusive Watch Face for the Ultra model.

The Satin Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still $799 and is available to preorder today. It will be available on September 20th.

