Nomad's latest Apple Watch Ultra band is perfectly rugged, and could be my new favorite strap

Top iPhone and Apple accessory maker Nomad offers some of the best Apple Watch bands. My favourite band is the brand's titanium offering, but that might be about to change.

Nomad’s latest Apple Watch Ultra band, dubbed the Rocky Point, has just hit the shelves. It’s aiming to be the perfect companion for your rugged outdoor adventures. Crafted from rubber, it's both durable and breathable, so will sit comfortably on your wrist – no matter what adventure you may throw at it. While designed for the Apple Watch Ultra, it also works with all the other best Apple Watch models.

Available in three rather snazzy shades—Storm, Sol, and Atlantic—the Rocky Point Band comes with a price tag of $80. You can snag one directly from Nomad.

Why this Apple Watch band could be my new favorite

Nomad's Rocky Point band is crafted from “ultra-tough, compression-molded FKM” fluoroelastomer rubber. That's a fancy way of saying it’s both durable and flexible. It also comes decked out with grade 2 lightweight titanium hardware, perfectly matching the Apple Watch Ultra’s hardcore vibes.

Nomad’s gone all out with the metal injection molding to ensure the titanium components are as light as they are strong. Breathability is sorted too, thanks to those nifty ventilation grooves, and of course, it’s entirely waterproof. That's great for when you start to get active. In the past, I've noticed that other rubber bands aren't particularly breathable – which leaves you with sweaty wrists (and nobody wants that).

The Rocky Point Band, available in Storm, Sol, and Atlantic, is priced at $80 and is now available. If you’re looking to up your Apple Watch game, especially if you're into the whole outdoorsy scene, this one’s worth a look.

