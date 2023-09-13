Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands
Whether you're an outdoorsy type or an urban adventurer or you just like the style, there's no denying that the second generation Apple Watch Ultra is something pretty special. Like the Series 9, it has the more advanced S9 SiP and UWB for finding your iPhone. Plus you can use that double-tap gesture for single-handed use. It goes beyond the Apple Watch Series 9 with incredible 3000 nit display for better visibilty in the sun. You probably want a great-looking band that will also withstand any challenges you might meet along the way. Apple isn't the only company that makes some great Ultra bands. Here's a list of some of the best Apple Watch Ultra bands you can buy.
Be ready for anything with this water-resistant, high-performance FKM elastomer on your Apple Watch Ultra 2. The inner geometric ventilation design, flexible material, and the pin-and-tuck closure make this comfortable to wear anywhere and everywhere.
You might order your Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this band on it; it's both striking and functional. If not, it's worth picking up after the fact. You can choose from several color options. The carbon-neutral band is comfortable and easy to adjust.
Clockwork Synergy brings classic NATO style bands to the Apple Watch. You can choose from a variety of colors and styles, not just the stripes shown here. As noted in our review of a similar style, you get great quality with the Clockwork Synergy NATO band for not a lot of money.
Who says your Apple Watch Ultra is only for wearing in the wilderness? If it's your only watch, you're undoubtedly wearing it for indoor activities and dressy events as well. Dress it up for the occasion with this gorgeous stainless steel band.
The new lineup from Apple's partnership with Nike includes some very sharp colorways like this one. The orange highlights are a nice nod to the orange action button on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Here's a rugged but less pricey option made for the Apple Watch Ultra. The breathable, flexible band stays comfortable no matter what kind of adventure you're on. You can choose from several different colorways, all of which enhance the watch.
Q & A
Will my first-generation Apple Watch Ultra band fit the Apple Watch Ultra 2?
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the same size and have the same attachment mechanism. The same goes for your regular Apple Watch bands, as long as they are for the larger size Apple Watch.
Which Apple Watch Ultra 2 band should I buy?
I'd recommend Apple's own Trail Loop band, since it's designed by Apple engineers specifically for the kinds of adventures you might embark upon wearing the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It comes in multiple colorways so you're sure to find one that works for you.
