Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands

Whether you're an outdoorsy type or an urban adventurer or you just like the style, there's no denying that the second generation Apple Watch Ultra is something pretty special. Like the Series 9, it has the more advanced S9 SiP and UWB for finding your iPhone. Plus you can use that double-tap gesture for single-handed use. It goes beyond the Apple Watch Series 9 with incredible 3000 nit display for better visibilty in the sun. You probably want a great-looking band that will also withstand any challenges you might meet along the way. Apple isn't the only company that makes some great Ultra bands. Here's a list of some of the best Apple Watch Ultra bands you can buy.

Quick List

Q & A

Will my first-generation Apple Watch Ultra band fit the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the same size and have the same attachment mechanism. The same goes for your regular Apple Watch bands, as long as they are for the larger size Apple Watch.

Which Apple Watch Ultra 2 band should I buy?

I'd recommend Apple's own Trail Loop band, since it's designed by Apple engineers specifically for the kinds of adventures you might embark upon wearing the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It comes in multiple colorways so you're sure to find one that works for you.