Black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 again tipped but don't expect a new design

The best Apple Watch money can buy is about to get a whole new color, and it's going dark. That's according to a new leak that backs up a previous report that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come in a dark titanium option.

The leak also suggests that this new darker color won't replace the existing Apple Watch Ultra's silver look, something that wasn't clear in a previous report.

However, while news of a new color is sure to be popular among potential buyers, there is still one big reason for them to be left disappointed by this latest leak.

New color, same old design

That leak comes via Twitter user ShrimpApplePro who has had relatively good success in the past. Now they're backing up a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman which said that a dark titanium color had been considered for last year's Apple Watch Ultra release, but it was ultimately canned. He went on to suggest that it could be revived for this year's refresh.

Now, ShrinkApplePro seems to believe that it will indeed arrive alongside the existing silver option rather than replace it.

- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Same design. And I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium. (MKBHD Edition) 🗿 pic.twitter.com/zxsVu0TYKXAugust 1, 2023 See more

In the tweet, the leaker said that he "can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium." But that isn't the end of the story.

According to the leak, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have the "same design" as the previous watch, although that probably isn't all that surprising. The 2022 Apple Watch Ultra was the first one, and a redesign coming as soon as 12 months later would have been unusual.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 in September. That same unveiling should also see the debut of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models as well.